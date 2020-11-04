Left Menu
State-owned flydubai to start Tel Aviv flights this month

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:46 IST
State-owned flydubai on Wednesday said it would launch direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai this month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties.

The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, will operate twice daily services from Nov. 26, it said on its website.

Tickets have opened for sale, it said. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)

