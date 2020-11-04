CPI urges Rajasthan govt to withdraw ban on firecrackers

The CPI on Wednesday urged theRajasthan government to revoke its ban on firecrackers as mostof what was sold nationwide was being made in Tamil Nadu andprovided employment to lakhs of workers

About 95 per cent of crackers sold across the country wasbeing manufactured at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagardistrict and the industry provided livelihood to about sixlakh workers, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said in astatement

To protect their interests and that of micro and smallfirework units, the Rajasthan government should withdraw itsorder banning sale and use of firecrackers, the CPI leadersaid.