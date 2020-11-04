Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fund raising via capital markets drops 31 pc to Rs 75,230 cr in Sep 

The funds were mopped up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements. According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 75,230 crore in September as compared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:33 IST
Fund raising via capital markets drops 31 pc to Rs 75,230 cr in Sep 

Companies garnered over Rs 75,000 crore from capital markets in September, a decline of 31 per cent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments continuing to be the most preferred route for financing business. The funds were mopped up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

According to data available with the markets regulator Sebi, companies raised a total of Rs 75,230 crore in September as compared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August by way of issuing equity and debt securities. Out of the Rs 75,230 crore garnered in September, Rs 64,389 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and Rs 9,022 crore through private placement of equity, which include qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential allotment routes.

Individually, a total of Rs 7,684 crore was raised through issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis and Rs 1,338 crore through QIP. In comparison, corporates had mobilised Rs 58,419 crore and Rs 45,471 crore through private placement of debt securities and equities, respectively, in August. When it comes to raising funds through public issuance, in September Rs 1,302 crore was raised through two main-board initial public offering, Rs 7 crore from SME's initial share-sale and Rs 363 crore through rights issue.

There was one public issue of corporate bonds amounting to Rs 150 crore in the month of September. During August, there was no public issue of corporate bonds, the data showed.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...

WHO says COVID-19 spread in Europe accelerating

The World Health Organisation says there has been a further acceleration in the speed of COVID-19s spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globes new cases reported last weekThe UN health agency said in a weekly report...

Soccer-Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesdays Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv. Barcas number one, who recently sign...

E-auction of mining near 50km radius of eco-sensitive zone may not be allowed , says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it intend to pass an order that any proposed mining block within the 50 kilometer radius of an eco-sensitive zone will not be e-auctioned for commercial purposes in Jharkhand. Maintaining that it only wan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020