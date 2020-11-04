Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT accuses Amazon of violating FEMA norms

Khandelwal said he has called a meeting of trade leaders from across the country on Friday via video conferencing on the issue. Traders may be compelled to take to the streets to agitate if no action is taken against Amazon immediately and CAIT will not shy away from approaching the courts if needed on the issue, he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:37 IST
CAIT accuses Amazon of violating FEMA norms

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday accused e-commerce major Amazon of indulging in serious contraventions of FDI policy and Foreign Exchange Management Act. The body also blamed the online firm for not seeking the government's approval for conducting multi-brand retail activities in India. "Documents available in the public domain show that Amazon has made an investment of about Rs 35,000 crore in Amazon India – a make-believe e-commerce marketplace platform, but in reality indirectly carrying multi-brand retail business," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a press conference.

He also alleged that Amazon has investment "of about Rs 4,200 crore in More Retail Limited (a multi-brand retail company) – on the face of it looks like it is controlled by an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of Samara Capital, and investment of about Rs 1,430 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited – a controlling investment in Future Retail Limited (a multi-brand retail company)". The trader's body claimed that all the above investments are in violation of FEMA Rules and Regulations, and urged the government to take immediate action.  Emails sent to Amazon India did not elicit a response till the time of filing of the story.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and "demanded immediate strict action against Amazon for its brazen violation of rule of the law and also demanded imposition of maximum penalty". Khandelwal said he has called a meeting of trade leaders from across the country on Friday via video conferencing on the issue.

Traders may be compelled to take to the streets to agitate if no action is taken against Amazon immediately and CAIT will not shy away from approaching the courts if needed on the issue, he added..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...

WHO says COVID-19 spread in Europe accelerating

The World Health Organisation says there has been a further acceleration in the speed of COVID-19s spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globes new cases reported last weekThe UN health agency said in a weekly report...

Soccer-Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesdays Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv. Barcas number one, who recently sign...

E-auction of mining near 50km radius of eco-sensitive zone may not be allowed , says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it intend to pass an order that any proposed mining block within the 50 kilometer radius of an eco-sensitive zone will not be e-auctioned for commercial purposes in Jharkhand. Maintaining that it only wan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020