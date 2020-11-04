Vistara to start Delhi-Doha flights from Nov 19

Full service airline Vistara on Wednesday said it will commence flights from New Delhi to Doha from November 19. The services on the new route would be operated twice a week with an Airbus A320 neo aircraft in a three-class configuration -- business, premium economy and economy, according to a release.

Doha is the capital of Qatar. The new schedule of flight services between the two capital cities, to be operated on Thursdays and Sundays, will remain in effect till December 31.

"We are pleased to strengthen our presence in the Middle-East by adding another global city to our steadily growing network, albeit for special flights under the 'transport bubble'," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said. As an economic hub of the region, Doha continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates, the airline said.

According to the carrier, bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents..