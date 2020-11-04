Will support our industry to invest in Africa in big way: Goyal
India will support its domestic industry to invest in Africa in a big way in order to further strengthen economic ties between the two regions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. Further, Goyal expressed hope that the least developed countries (LDCs) of Africa would take advantage of duty free tariff preference (DFTP) scheme extended by India.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:08 IST
India will support its domestic industry to invest in Africa in a big way in order to further strengthen economic ties between the two regions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said bilateral trade, which has increased to about USD 67 billion, reflects the deep engagement between Africa and India. The minister also said initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement will further help Indian investors and businesses to engage with Africa. "Let us work together to build a more diverse, robust and resilient supply chain between Africa and India. Let us also resolve to keep our markets open and make it easier and more attractive to trade between Africa and India. "We assure you (that) we will support our industry to invest in Africa in a big way," he said while addressing the Indo Africa Virtual Summit. Further, Goyal expressed hope that the least developed countries (LDCs) of Africa would take advantage of duty free tariff preference (DFTP) scheme extended by India. India has extended this scheme to 26 of the LDCs in Africa. Under the scheme, import of most products from least developed nations attract lower duties.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Piyush Goyal
- African
- Africa Virtual Summit
ALSO READ
Indian man electrocuted in Singapore
China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon
Sports News Roundup: MLB to bring World Series and Million Dollar Arm back to Indian TV; Small market Rays find way back to MLB's big stage and more
JSPL develops new grade of rails; gets approval from Indian Railways
Indian-American political action committee raises USD 10 mn for Democratic presidential campaign