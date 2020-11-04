Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT accuses Amazon of violating FDI policy, company denies charges

The traders' body in a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the online retailer has not sought the government's approval for conducting multi-brand retail activities in India and demanded action and imposition of maximum penalty against the company. "Documents available in the public domain show that Amazon has made an investment of about Rs 35,000 crore in Amazon India, a make-believe e-commerce marketplace platform, but in reality (it is) indirectly carrying multi-brand retail business," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:22 IST
CAIT accuses Amazon of violating FDI policy, company denies charges

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday accused e-commerce major Amazon of violating FDI policy and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms, a charge which the multinational company denied. The traders' body in a letter to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the online retailer has not sought the government's approval for conducting multi-brand retail activities in India and demanded action and imposition of maximum penalty against the company.

"Documents available in the public domain show that Amazon has made an investment of about Rs 35,000 crore in Amazon India, a make-believe e-commerce marketplace platform, but in reality (it is) indirectly carrying multi-brand retail business," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told reporters. Denying the allegations, an Amazon spokesperson said: "As a responsible investor and a long-term player in India, Amazon complies with FDI laws and seeks regulatory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India. Our investment in Future and all investments in India are in compliance with applicable regulations."             CAIT alleged that Amazon has investment "of about Rs 4,200 crore in More Retail Limited (a multi-brand retail company); on the face of it looks like it is controlled by an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of Samara Capital, and has investment of about Rs 1,430 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited, a controlling investment in Future Retail Limited (a multi-brand retail company)".

The traders' body alleged that all these investments were in violation of FEMA Rules and Regulations, and urged the government to take immediate action. CAIT in its letter to Goyal demanded that "ED (Enforcement Directorate) must take strict action against Amazon for its brazen violations including imposition of maximum penalties against them".

Khandelwal said he has called a meeting of trade leaders from across the country on Friday via video conferencing on the issue. Traders may be compelled to take to the streets to agitate if no action is taken against Amazon immediately and CAIT will not shy away from approaching the courts if needed on the issue, he added.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020