SAIL clocks 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over 2019

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) clocked 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over the corresponding period in the last year, as per a company statement on Wednesday. Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the domestic steel industry has started echoing the positive sentiments of the economy.

The company's domestic sales and exports were at 1.341 million tonnes (MT) in October 2020, its best-ever sales performance for October, against 1.113 MT last year. "The crude steel production and the saleable steel production also grew substantially by 14 per cent and stood at 1.446 MT and 1.347 MT respectively during the month over the corresponding period last year," the release read.

Chairman Chaudhary said the company is continually posting strong sales performance from June onwards. "The company is determined to continue this growth streak. The production is also being continuously scaled up to reach higher than the pre-COVID levels. The domestic steel industry has started echoing the positive sentiments of the economy." (ANI)