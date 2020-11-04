Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAIL clocks 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over 2019

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) clocked 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over the corresponding period in the last year, as per a company statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:25 IST
SAIL clocks 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over 2019
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) clocked 21 per cent growth in sales during October 2020 over the corresponding period in the last year, as per a company statement on Wednesday. Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the domestic steel industry has started echoing the positive sentiments of the economy.

The company's domestic sales and exports were at 1.341 million tonnes (MT) in October 2020, its best-ever sales performance for October, against 1.113 MT last year. "The crude steel production and the saleable steel production also grew substantially by 14 per cent and stood at 1.446 MT and 1.347 MT respectively during the month over the corresponding period last year," the release read.

Chairman Chaudhary said the company is continually posting strong sales performance from June onwards. "The company is determined to continue this growth streak. The production is also being continuously scaled up to reach higher than the pre-COVID levels. The domestic steel industry has started echoing the positive sentiments of the economy." (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...

Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Womens T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.Ekta Bisht 322 sca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020