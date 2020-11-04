Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interest on interest waiver: Banks start crediting accounts; FinMin issues additional FAQs

Issuing additional frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the scheme, the finance ministry on Wednesday said consumptions loans, including those backed by gold as collateral, are eligible for the waiver "Individual loans from the eight eligible categories of borrowers, including those categorised as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) by the lending institution, are covered under the scheme irrespective of the nature of guarantee," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:45 IST
Interest on interest waiver: Banks start crediting accounts; FinMin issues additional FAQs

Banks have started refunding borrowers the compound interest charged on specified loan accounts during the moratorium period. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked all lending institutions, including non-banking financial companies, to ensure that the scheme of waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period is implemented by November 5. "Dear customer credited COVID-19 Relief ex-gratia of ... on November 3 to your account," a message from a public sector bank to a customer said. Issuing additional frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the scheme, the finance ministry on Wednesday said consumptions loans, including those backed by gold as collateral, are eligible for the waiver

"Individual loans from the eight eligible categories of borrowers, including those categorised as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) by the lending institution, are covered under the scheme irrespective of the nature of guarantee," it said. This is the second additional FAQs released by the ministry and comes just a day ahead of the last date for implementing the scheme. Following directions from the Supreme Court, the government had last month announced the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts. Housing loans, education loans, credit card dues, auto loans, MSME loans, consumer durable loans and consumption loans are covered under the scheme. However, agriculture and allied activity loans are not part of the waiver. The scheme mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between compound interest and simple interest for the period between March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 by respective lending institutions. The finance ministry had issued the operational guidelines on October 23 in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction to implement the interest waiver scheme. The apex court had on October 14 directed the Centre to implement "as soon as possible" interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands. The lending institutions, after crediting the amount, will claim the reimbursement from the central government. The RBI had announced a moratorium on repayment of loans for six months beginning March 1, 2020 to help businesses and individuals tide over financial problems on account of the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....

Parliament votes to back England's lockdown No. 2

England will enter a second stay-at-home lockdown from Thursday until at least December 2 as members of Parliament approved the new shutdown, announced last week by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an attempt to curb the spike in coronavi...

I&B Ministry constitutes committee to review Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today constituted a committee to review Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India notified by the Ministry in 2014.The present guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadca...

Women T20 Challenge Scoreboard: Velocity vs Supernovas

Velocity Danielle Wyatt c T Bhatia b A Khaka 0 Shafali Verma c S Selman b A Khaka 17 Mithali Raj c S Selman b S Sriwardene 7 Veda Krishnamurthy c Atapattu b R Yadav 29 Sushma Verma c H Kaur b P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020