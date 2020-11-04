Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs onboard 2.9 cr account holders on digital payment modes since Aug 15

The finance ministry on Wednesday said public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 2.9 crore customers on digital payment modes since the launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign on August 15. 2.9 crore customers onboarded on digital payment modes and 5.8 lakh new QR Code & 89K new PoS devices deployed by PSBs during #DigitalApnayen campaign since 15th Aug'20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:45 IST
PSBs onboard 2.9 cr account holders on digital payment modes since Aug 15

The finance ministry on Wednesday said public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 2.9 crore customers on digital payment modes since the launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign on August 15. The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.

"And, the success continues... 2.9 crore customers onboarded on digital payment modes and 5.8 lakh new QR Code & 89K new PoS devices deployed by PSBs during #DigitalApnayen campaign since 15th Aug'20. UPI transaction vol continues to rise, touches 207 crore in Oct'20," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet. Under the campaign, banks were asked to onboard a minimum 100 new customers, including merchants and financial inclusion account holders, by each branch on the digital payment modes.

Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....

Parliament votes to back England's lockdown No. 2

England will enter a second stay-at-home lockdown from Thursday until at least December 2 as members of Parliament approved the new shutdown, announced last week by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an attempt to curb the spike in coronavi...

I&B Ministry constitutes committee to review Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today constituted a committee to review Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India notified by the Ministry in 2014.The present guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadca...

Women T20 Challenge Scoreboard: Velocity vs Supernovas

Velocity Danielle Wyatt c T Bhatia b A Khaka 0 Shafali Verma c S Selman b A Khaka 17 Mithali Raj c S Selman b S Sriwardene 7 Veda Krishnamurthy c Atapattu b R Yadav 29 Sushma Verma c H Kaur b P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020