Business briefs 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:28 IST
HSBC India on Wednesday said it has become the first bank to be licensed by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate from the GIFT City, Gujarat. In July, the British bank's Indian arm had said it has got in-principle nod to set up a unit at the country's only international financial services centre.

* * * Dun & Bradstreet ties up with NSIC to foster MSME growth * Data provider Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India on Wednesday announced a tie-up with the National Small Industries Corporation to foster MSME growth. The partnership will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, and uncover new suppliers, among others, an official statement said.

* * * BookMyShow hails Maha govt decision to allow movie halls to operate with half capacity * BookMyShow on Wednesday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to run movie halls at half the capacity, saying that this will help the entertainment industry. The move, which follows similar ones in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, will lead more movies to be released, it said.

