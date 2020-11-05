Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants and bars must shut at 6 p.m. Here are the main new measures that come into force on Friday and are due to run until Dec. 3: ITALY DIVIDED INTO THREE AREAS The government has established three tiers that split the country's 20 regions into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and yellow (low risk) zones.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-11-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:57 IST
FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restaurants and bars must shut at 6 p.m.

Here are the main new measures that come into force on Friday and are due to run until Dec. 3: ITALY DIVIDED INTO THREE AREAS

The government has established three tiers that split the country's 20 regions into red (high risk), orange (medium risk) and yellow (low risk) zones. The zoning depends on a variety of factors, including local infection rates and hospital occupancy. Restrictions are calibrated as a result.

The red regions facing the toughest restrictions are Lombardy and neighbouring Piedmont in the industrial north, Calabria in Italy's southern toe and the tiny alpine region of Valle D'Aosta. The orange regions are Puglia in Italy's mainland heel and the southern island of Sicily.

All the remaining regions, including Lazio around the capital Rome, are yellow, meaning there are no restrictions other than those imposed nationwide. NATIONWIDE CURBS

Regardless of the zoning, the government has introduced additional nationwide limits. These include: - Nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these hours people can only leave their homes for work, medical reasons or emergencies.

- Closure of museums and exhibitions. - Shopping centres to close at weekends.

- Capacity limit on public transport cut to 50% from 80%. - All high schools classes to be moved online. Younger children will still be allowed to attend classes in person.

- Unlike in Italy's national lockdown in the spring, all factories will remain open nationwide. RED ZONE

- In these worst hit areas people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons or emergencies, while teaching will be held online for the final two years of middle school as well as high school. - Bars, restaurants and most shops to be closed 24/7.

ORANGE ZONE - People can move freely within their towns and cities, but not leave them even to travel to other towns in the same region.

- Bars and restaurants to shut 24/7, but shops can remain open. YELLOW ZONE

- There are no restrictions beyond the nationwide curbs. STIMULUS PACKAGE

Under a separate decree, expected on Thursday, the government is set to approve a new stimulus package worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) to support the economy. Last month it passed 5.4 billion euros of measures for worst-hit businesses. ($1 = 0.8567 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last weeks defeat by Barcelona. Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrados cross in the sevent...

Soccer-Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo

Lionel Messi scored a penalty for the third Champions League game in a row as Barcelona earned a far from convincing 2-1 win at home to a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday to record three consecutive victories in Europes top competition. Th...

Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal

A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case. The Election Day development was the late...

Soccer-Werner penalties lead Chelsea to 3-0 win over Rennes

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in the Champions League Group E on Wednesday, thanks to two first-half penalties hammered home by striker Timo Werner and a tap-in by Tammy Abraham. The match quickly swung the way of the London...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020