Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank announces debarment of Berky for corrupt practices

The debarment makes Berky GmbH ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank Group.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 09:05 IST
World Bank announces debarment of Berky for corrupt practices
The debarment of Berky GmbH qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MDBs) under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on April 9, 2010. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank Group today announced the two-year and six-month debarment of Berky GmbH, a Germany-based company that specializes in water maintenance machines, in connection with collusive, fraudulent, and corrupt practices under the Ayeyarwady Integrated River Basin Management Project in Myanmar.

The debarment makes Berky GmbH ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank Group. It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agrees to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment.

The project was designed to contribute to the development of integrated river basin management on the Ayeyarwady River and, in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said eligible crisis or emergency.

According to the facts of the case, Berky GmbH entered into an arrangement to submit a second bid using its subsidiary's brand name, in order to increase the company's chances of benefiting from the contract, which is a collusive practice. Berky GmbH also failed to disclose the commission paid to a local Myanmar agent in its initial bid on and in a later amendment to the contract, which is a fraudulent practice. In addition, Berky GmbH provided a trip to Europe for three officials from the project management unit to improperly influence their acceptance of the equipment provided by the company under the contract, which is a corrupt practice.

The settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of sanction in light of the company's extraordinary cooperation and voluntary remedial actions, which demonstrated a commitment by the company to take necessary steps to mitigate future integrity risks. As a condition for release from sanction under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company commits to developing an integrity compliance program consistent with the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines. The company also commits to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment of Berky GmbH qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MDBs) under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on April 9, 2010.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Leipzig rallies to win 2-1, PSG ends with 9 players

Leipzig came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League, when the visitors finished with nine players. It was a game of two penalties, on Wdnesday with Angel Di Maria missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil ...

"It's a joke': retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO

Mom-and-pop investors who put in bids worth a record 3 trillion in Chinas Ant group - equivalent to Britains annual economic output - were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the worlds largest stock market debu...

Storm Eta kills five with downpours over Central America

Honduras girded for further floods and landslides even as Storm Eta weakened into a tropical depression on Wednesday on its course towards Florida, after at least five deaths and dozens of fishermen left stranded in the Atlantic. Eta, one o...

Xero announces next phase of integration with Hubdoc

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the next phase of its integration with Hubdoc embedding Hubdocs technology to supercharge machine learning in the Xero platform and rolling out a new update to help small businesses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020