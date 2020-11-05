Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England ramps up stimulus by another 150 billion pounds

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it sought to cushion Britain's struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:53 IST
Bank of England ramps up stimulus by another 150 billion pounds
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it sought to cushion Britain's struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown. The BoE, also wary of the risk of a Brexit shock in less than two months' time, raised the size of its asset purchase programme to 895 billion pounds ($1.16 trillion), 50 billion pounds more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank kept its benchmark Bank Rate at 0.1%, as expected in the poll, while it looks into the feasibility of taking borrowing costs below zero for the first time. The BoE cut its forecasts for Britain's economy which it now expects to only exceed its size before the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2022. Previously, the BoE had expected the recovery be complete by the end of next year.

The BoE said it expected Britain's economy would shrink by 11% in 2020, more severe than the 9.5% contraction it forecast in August. Gross domestic product was likely to grow by 7.25% in 2021, weaker than a previous forecast of a 9% bounce-back.

Britain's economy, which as well as COVID-19 is facing the risk of a trade shock when its post-Brexit transition with the European Union expires on Dec. 31, has been supported by a surge in debt-fuelled spending by the government. The BoE is buying up many of those bonds.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to speak in parliament later on Thursday about his huge support for the economy. Despite the spending, Britain faces the sharpest peak-to-trough contraction of any Group of 20 economy, Moody's said on Oct. 16 when it cut Britain's credit rating.

That was before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long "stay-at-home" lockdown for England which came into force on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7708 pounds)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's economic recovery to continue as long as virus is contained, says Economy minister

The Spanish economic recovery seen in the third quarter is poised to continue as long as the virus pandemic is contained, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.Spanish gross domestic product expanded at a record pace of 16.7 in th...

Hang Seng notches 16-week closing high as Biden odds improve; Shanghai up

Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than three months on Thursday and China A-shares gained as U.S. election results showed a firming lead for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election.With...

Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified person in Nhavare village of Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday night wh...

Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Farmers organisation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020