British supermarket Sainsbury's says 3,500 jobs at risk in restructuring

British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday it could cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring that will see in-store meat, fish and deli counters as well as 420 standalone Argos general merchandise stores close. The group reported a loss before tax of 137 million pounds ($178 million) for the 28 weeks to Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:08 IST
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday it could cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring that will see in-store meat, fish and deli counters as well as 420 standalone Argos general merchandise stores close.

The group reported a loss before tax of 137 million pounds ($178 million) for the 28 weeks to Sept. 19, reflecting 438 million pounds of one-off costs associated with the Argos store closures and other strategic and market changes introduced by new Chief Executive Simon Roberts. He plans to refocus on Sainsbury's core food business, lowering prices, accelerating food innovation and growing online grocery services.

Underlying pretax profit was 301 million pounds - ahead of analysts' average forecast of 275 million pounds and 238 million pounds made in the same period last year. Strong sales during the COVID-19 pandemic outweighed the extra costs and losses at its bank. ($1 = 0.7676 pounds)

