Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance fashion portfolio

Reddy added that as the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, the company can significantly strengthen its online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra, the two prominent players in the Indian online fashion space. "USPL's unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:39 IST
Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance fashion portfolio

The Flipkart Group on Thursday announced a strategic investment in USPL - a premium youth-focused fashion firm that operates brands like Wrogn - in a bid to strengthen its fashion portfolio. While the financial details of the investment were not disclosed, Flipkart said it will work closely with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms.

"This is a Series F funding for USPL from the Flipkart Group along with participation from existing investor Accel Partners. This investment will significantly step-up the online strategy of USPL by strengthening the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart Group," a statement said. In October 2018, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL) had announced raising USD 13.5 million (around Rs 100 crore) from investors, valuing the company at around Rs 1,200 crore. The series E round saw participation from investors including Accel Partners and Alteria Capital Advisors.

The latest development comes close on the heels of Walmart-owned Flipkart Group's Rs 1500 crore investment in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) that was announced on October 23. With this infusion, Flipkart Group will own 7.8 per cent equity stake in ABFRL on a fully diluted basis, a statement had said. On Tuesday, Flipkart had announced the acquisition of intellectual property from Mech Mocha for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its gaming strategy.

These investments are expected to help Flipkart get a bigger foothold in the Indian market as it battles it out with rival, Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries that is rapidly expanding its retail business via major acquisitions and large-scale funding from overseas investors, including Silver Lake and KKR. Founded in 2015, USPL has built a portfolio of premier youth-focused fashion brands for young Indians, including Imara (women's ethnic wear brand), Ms.Taken (women's western wear brand), Single (men's casual wear brand) and Wrogn Active (men's athleisure line).

USPL's flagship brand, Wrogn is a men's casual wear brands that have been among the leading brands on Myntra (Flipkart group company) over the last few years, the statement said. USPL brands are also present in over 750 offline retail outlets in more than 100 cities across India and USPL has been growing at 40-50 per cent year-on-year.

"The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share. Post-pandemic recovery has been great for us and we are at about 80 per cent of pre-COVID sales," Anjana Reddy, Founder and CEO of USPL, said. Reddy added that as the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, the company can significantly strengthen its online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra, the two prominent players in the Indian online fashion space.

"USPL's unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer. This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Election violence hits Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals

Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast fell this week because of a violent political standoff following a disputed presidential election in the worlds top growing nation, exporters said on Thursday. The political crisis in the West African ...

EXPERT VIEWS-Gig workers to privacy laws: U.S. voters weigh in on tech issues

By Avi Asher-Schapiro Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From drivers rights to surveillance and election disinformation, the Nov. 3 U.S. election tested a number of digital rights issues.The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to five tech an...

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

Herbal products maker Kunnath Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched antiviral immunity booster capsules under the brand name Viromune across the country and is looking to achieve a turnover&#160;of Rs 2,000 crore in the next thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020