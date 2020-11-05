Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund invests Rs 9,555 cr in Reliance Retail

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund invests Rs 9,555 cr in Reliance RetailPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:41 IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm on Thursday raised Rs 9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, taking total fundraise in last two months to Rs 47,265 crore
PIF will take a 2.04 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the Indian firm said in a statement
The investment values RRVL, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.58 lakh crore.
