Portea Medical appoints Vaibhav Tewari as co-founder, board member

Home healthcare provider Portea Medical on Thursday announced the appointment of Vaibhav Tewari as its co-founder and member of board. Vaibhav has been serving as the organisation's chief operating officer since 2013 and has led various initiatives in this capacity. He is a key member of the leadership team at Portea along with founders Meena Ganesh and K Ganesh, Portea Medical said in a statement.

During the ongoing pandemic, Vaibhav conceptualised and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with state governments, residential welfare associations and corporates, it added. "We are glad to have Vaibhav as a co-founder and member of the board at Portea. He has been with us since the beginning and has seen Portea Medical through to what it is today," Portea Medical MD and CEO Meena Ganesh said.

Vaibhav has over 20 years of extensive experience in building new businesses across industries such as healthcare, business process outsourcing, technology, and supply chain management, the statement said..