Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kauvery Hospital and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Joins Hands to Upskill Healthcare Professionals

The facility is a partnership between Kauvery Hospital, Chennai and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation PWRPWR

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST
Kauvery Hospital and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Joins Hands to Upskill Healthcare Professionals

Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare launched by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ThiruEdappadi K. PalaniswamiChennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)• An MOU was signed on 30 Nov 2019 between Govt of Tamil Nadu and Kauvery Hospital to set up Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare• The centre is built with an aim to provide high end skill training in Hospital and Healthcare services sector Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading health care centres in Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation launched today the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare (TNASDCHC). Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ThiruEdappadi K. Palaniswami formally launched the centre today, through a virtual Inauguration function. This joint venture between Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Kauvery Hospital to upskill, reskill and cross skill healthcare professionals with competencies are current and relevant for the efficient and effective healthcare delivery. The centre is an outcome of an MOU that was signed on 30 Nov 2019 between Govt of Tamil Nadu and Kauvery Hospital to provide high end skill training in Hospital and Healthcare services sector, under the Scheme - Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme - Phase II, assisted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). TNASDCHC is a not for profit, Sec 8 Company, under the Public – Private – Partnership (PPP) model. The Centre is established in a sprawling campus of 12500 sq. ft. located at Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai. “In the next 5 years, there will be a demand of 3.27 lakh workforce for the healthcare sector in the state. Hence, this centre will aid as a catalyst in bridging the skill gap in the state of Tamil Nadu and also will help enrich the skills of healthcare professionals in the state. We are pleased to have highly reputed names like Kauvery Hospital on board as the lead implementation partner. The centre with first in class facilities and training faculties is sure to bring a significant change in the healthcare realm,” said Colonel R Alagarraj (Retd), Director Projects, TNASDC for Health Care. Speaking on the partnership Dr.Chandrakumar, Founder and Executive Chairman Kauvery Hospitals said, “Healthcare is one major sector that has a never ending development and people employed in this sector needs a constant upgradation in their skills. Also, with a surge in the demand for skilled workforce, we believe this initiative will help to build a strong healthcare system. Hence every role is given due importance for training at this centre. It is our immense pleasure to be a part of Tamil Nadu’s game changing initiative.” The Training centre is developed as the best in class facility housing well designed classrooms, Audio – Visual Theatre with live streaming capabilities, Sound Studio, Administrative offices, conference, and meeting halls. The ‘State of the Art’ domain skill labs to be established will offer a near realistic - prototype demonstration and learning facility to develop desired competencies amongst the Healthcare Workers. The courses are aimed to provide Skill Competencies to the spectrum of Healthcare professionals, Nursing staff, Para – medical, Ambulance Operators, Administrative Staff and Doctors. TNASDC has adopted the blended learning format that integrates technology to boost learning and deliver the knowledge and skills that will create impact. The trainee can be constantly connected to the content from anywhere and from on any device and any time at their convenience, however the necessary practical training will be conducted at the state of art Simulation lab established. TNASDC will also organize live – training online to cater to the Trainees’ need. Assessment of competency achieved by a Candidate will be based on Pre-course assessment, Mid-course assessment and Final assessment. Image: Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare launched by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ThiruEdappadi K. Palaniswami. The facility is a partnership between Kauvery Hospital, Chennai and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation PWRPWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

Pope Francis has stripped the Vaticans Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving them to the supervision of its economic offices in an attempt to contain the fallout of a scandal over a luxury London property deal. The Secr...

In COVID clampdown, China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as global coronavirus cases surge.The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas ...

Sonowal visits hospital to enquire about Tarun Gogoi's health

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday called on former chief minister Tarun Gogoi at a state-run facility here where he is undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. The chief minister interacted with Gogoi and wish...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and bonds soar as Biden edges toward victory

World tech stocks and bond markets extended their blistering rally on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to winning the White House and Britains central bank became the latest to say it will pump out more stimulus.Biden is now fav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020