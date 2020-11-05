Kauvery Hospital and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation joins hands to upskill healthcare professionals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading health care centres in Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation launched today the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Healthcare (TNASDCHC). Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami formally launched the centre today, through a virtual inauguration function

This joint venture between Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Kauvery Hospital to upskill, reskill and cross skill healthcare professionals with competencies are current and relevant for the efficient and effective healthcare delivery. The centre is an outcome of an MOU that was signed on 30 Nov 2019 between Government of Tamil Nadu and Kauvery Hospital to provide high end skill training in Hospital and Healthcare services sector, under the Scheme - Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme - Phase II, assisted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

TNASDCHC is a not for profit, Sec 8 Company, under the Public - Private - Partnership (PPP) model. The Centre is established in a sprawling campus of 12500 sq. ft. located at Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai. "In the next 5 years, there will be a demand of 3.27 lakh workforce for the healthcare sector in the state. Hence, this centre will aid as a catalyst in bridging the skill gap in the state of Tamil Nadu and also will help enrich the skills of healthcare professionals in the state. We are pleased to have highly reputed names like Kauvery Hospital on board as the lead implementation partner. The centre with first in class facilities and training faculties is sure to bring a significant change in the healthcare realm," said Colonel R Alagarraj (Retd), Director Projects, TNASDC for Health Care.

"Healthcare is one major sector that has a never ending development and people employed in this sector needs a constant upgradation in their skills. Also, with a surge in the demand for skilled workforce, we believe this initiative will help to build a strong healthcare system . Hence every role is given due importance for training at this centre. It is our immense pleasure to be a part of Tamil Nadu's game changing initiative," said Dr Chandrakumar, Founder and Executive Chairman Kauvery Hospitals, while speaking on the partnership. The Training centre is developed as the best in class facility housing well designed classrooms, Audio - Visual Theatre with live streaming capabilities, Sound Studio, Administrative offices, conference, and meeting halls. The 'State of the Art' domain skill labs to be established will offer a near realistic - prototype demonstration and learning facility to develop desired competencies amongst the Healthcare Workers.

The courses are aimed to provide Skill Competencies to the spectrum of Healthcare professionals, Nursing staff, Para - medical, Ambulance Operators, Administrative Staff and Doctors. TNASDC has adopted the blended learning format that integrates technology to boost learning and deliver the knowledge and skills that will create impact. The trainee can be constantly connected to the content from anywhere and from on any device and any time at their convenience, however the necessary practical training will be conducted at the state of art Simulation lab established.

TNASDC will also organize live - training online to cater to the Trainees' need. Assessment of competency achieved by a Candidate will be based on Pre-course assessment, Mid-course assessment and Final assessment.