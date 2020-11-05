Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vayana Network eyes to double disbursements to USD 10 bn by Mar 2022

The country's trade finance market is worth around USD 100 billion a month, of which only USD 45 billion is coming from the formal route, with the rest being funded by money lenders and other informal route, according to him. Founded in Pune in 2017, Vayana is the Visa or Mastercard in supply chain financing and facilitates payments across 20 countries trans-boarder now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:13 IST
Vayana Network eyes to double disbursements to USD 10 bn by Mar 2022

Supply chain finance start-up Vayana Network is eyeing to double the disbursements through its platform to USD 10 billion by March 2022 having already crossed the USD 5-billion-mark in trade finance to 250 supply chains spanning 25 industries. The Pune-based company is disbursing around Rs 3,000 crore a month now and is confident of increasing the monthly run rate to Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this financial year, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ram Iyer told PTI.

A fifth of the USD 5 billion transactions took place during the seven lockdown months and now, the company is processing around Rs 3,000 crore a month. With this run rate, the firm can easily double its run rate to USD 10 billion by March 2022, Iyer said. The country's trade finance market is worth around USD 100 billion a month, of which only USD 45 billion is coming from the formal route, with the rest being funded by money lenders and other informal route, according to him.

Founded in Pune in 2017, Vayana is the Visa or Mastercard in supply chain financing and facilitates payments across 20 countries trans-boarder now. It has a USD 3.5 billion business in the pipeline now. The company is funded by Chiratae Ventures of Bengaluru, IDG Ventures, and Jungle Ventures of Singapore which have together invested USD 8 million and now own a little over 50 per cent.

Vayana enables credit to its clients from banks and non-bank lenders for up to 90 days for a fee that varies from 20-40 bps of the interest, which is priced at 12-15 per cent. It does not hold the credit on its books but is responsible for the timely repayment, Iyer said. He added that there has been a single default so far. The fee is paid by the lender and not the client.

Vayana, which in Sanskrit means 'weaving together' has tied up with 20 financial institutions — 16 in the country and four in the US — to facilitate loans that have a ticket size of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 500 crore. On profitability, Iyer, who is a serial entrepreneur said it is near profitable and should be in the green by June next.

Iyer earlier co-founded CashTech Solutions, a leading cash management vendor, and later sold to Nasdaq-listed Fundtech. Vayana corporates and their trade ecosystems by providing digital and affordable access to credit for their payables and receivables. Since inceptions, it processed over 1.7 million transactions — all free for customers who come from 600 cities across 20 countries. It is also into e-invoicing and e-way billing.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Sivasankar shared confidential information to Swapna,says ED as court extends his custody by 6 more days

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Thursday claimed that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, had shared confidential information pertaining to governments t...

Pope moves against secretariat of state amid finance scandal

Pope Francis has given the Vatican secretariat of state three months to transfer all of its financial holdings to another Vatican office following its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are...

EU negotiators clinch deal tying rule of law to fund access

European Union negotiators clinched an agreement Thursday that could tie the use of EU funds to democratic standards in the blocs member countries and unlock hundreds of billions of euros in emergency coronavirus support by the start of nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020