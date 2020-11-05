Left Menu
Development News Edition

In COVID-19 clampdown, China bars travellers from Britain, France, India

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as coronavirus cases surge around the world. The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas and residence permits and take effect in conjunction with a more restrictive testing regime for arrivals from several other countries, drew a frosty response from Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:42 IST
In COVID-19 clampdown, China bars travellers from Britain, France, India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as coronavirus cases surge around the world.

The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas and residence permits and take effect in conjunction with a more restrictive testing regime for arrivals from several other countries, drew a frosty response from Britain. "We are concerned by the abruptness of the announcement and the blanket ban on entry, and await further clarification on when it will be lifted," said the British Chamber of Commerce in China as the blanket bans were announced by the five countries' Chinese embassies.

England started a month-long lockdown on Thursday. Britain's virus death toll is the highest in Europe, and it is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day. Belgium has Europe's highest per capita number of new confirmed cases, while France and India are among the top five countries in the world with the most infections.

The suspensions were a partial reversal of an easing on Sept. 28, when China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter. In March, China had banned entry of foreigners in response to the epidemic. 'SOLD OUT IN SECONDS'

Meanwhile, many people planning November visits to China scrambled to book earlier flights to circumvent potentially disruptive restrictions due to come into force for other countries from Friday. Linyi Li, a Chinese national, had planned to fly from Seattle to China in mid-November but switched her flight to Nov. 6 even though fares had tripled.

"The tickets were sold out in seconds, as people were all scrambling to beat the deadline," said Li, 30. "I've been rushing to sell many of my family belongings in the past days in case I can't get back to the States." From Friday, all passengers from the United States, France, Germany and Thailand bound for mainland China must take a nucleic acid test and a blood test for antibodies against the coronavirus no more than 48 hours before boarding.

Flights scheduled for Friday are not covered by the new rule, since passengers would have done their tests before that day under previous requirements. China also plans to impose dual-test requirements on travellers from Australia, Singapore and Japan from Nov. 8.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said the antibody test was not widely available in many countries. "(So) unfortunately, while technically leaving the door open, these changes imply a de facto ban on anyone trying to get back to their lives, work and families in China," said the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

On Tuesday, China Southern Airlines, the country's biggest carrier by passenger load, said it would suspend transit services for passengers embarking from 21 countries, mostly African and Asian countries and including India and the Philippines. The number of weekly international passenger flights serving mainland China from late October through March is set to slump 96.8% from a year earlier to 592, the latest schedules show.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin, filed lawsuits to stop vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and asked a judge in Georgia to order late-arriving ballots to be separated and secured so that ...

Soccer-Persepolis striker Alekasir's six-month ban upheld by AFC

Persepolis Iranian striker Issa Alekasirs appeal against a six-month ban has been rejected by the Asian Football Confederation AFC, meaning the 30-year-old will not be available for next months Asian Champions League final.Alekasir was susp...

PM Modi congratulates Tanzanian president on being sworn in for 2nd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn in as the President of Tanzania and said he was looking forward to strengthening the friendship between the two countriesMagufuli has taken oath of o...

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020