East Coast Railways carries 16.37 million tonne of freight in October

The East Coast Railway has carried 16.37 million tonnes of freight in October which is the highest loading of the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday. ECoR has carried 0.97 million tonnes more freight in October by registering a growth of 6.29 percent. In October, 2019 ECoR had carried 15.40 million tonnes of freight.

Till the end of October, of the current financial year, the ECoR has carried 104.88 mt of freight. This include 59.63 mt of coal, 13.38 mt of iron ore, 8.84 mt of iron and steel, 3.98 mt of raw materials for steel plants, 3.61 mt of fertilizer, 1.65 mt of container, 1.43 mt of food grains, 1.39 mt of petroleum products and 10.97 mt of other commodities, the official said. Due to the efforts of the Business Development Unit of ECoR, fly ash are now being transported to different states which are being utilized in cement plants as raw materials.

Altogether, 12 rakes of fly ash have been transported from ECoR jurisdiction towards different cement industries and other industrial firms. This will also boost the freight loading of ECoR. In its bid to achieve fly ash loading figure, East Coast Railway has utilized 7,942 wagons per day in the month of October, 2020.

This has been achieved despite lockdown and closure and less workforce in industries and in mineral units under East Coast Railway jurisdiction.