Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalmia Bharat Q2 net profit rises over six-folds to Rs 232 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 7.78 per cent at Rs 2,410 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,236 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:47 IST
Dalmia Bharat Q2 net profit rises over six-folds to Rs 232 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Thursday reported an over six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher sales volume. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.78 per cent at Rs 2,410 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,236 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 2,083 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,270 crore in the year-ago period, down 8.23 per cent.

Its sales volume was 4.80 million tonnes during the quarter, up 7.38 per cent, as against 4.47 million tonnes. "The company achieved a volume growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of demand from rural segment and pick-up in government's infrastructure and low-cost housing projects. The eastern states continued to outperform with green-shoots of demand revival visible in south in the later part of the quarter," the company said in a post earnings statement.

During the quarter, Dalmia Bharat witnessed a seasonal weakness of cement prices during the quarter, especially in eastern region, it added. The company paid back all its debt during the quarter, leaving only Rs 87 lakh of net debt on its balanace sheet having retired Rs 246 crore.

During the reporting period, the company acquired Murli Industries and also finished the plant integration with installed capacity of 3 million tonnes and also commissioned the 3 million tonnes clinker line in Odisha, Mahendra Singhi, the chief executive and managing director, said. Singhi said: "The strength of our company's foundation is visible in overall improvement in the operating metrics during the quarter and the half year... We are completely geared up for a successful integration of the new capacity and ramping up its utilisation levels." He said the 7 per cent volume growth was led by demand from rural segment and a pick-up in government's infrastructure and low cost housing projects.

Dalmia Bharat began cement manufacturing way back in 1939 and has at present an installed capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum, making it the fourth largest cement manufacturer in the country with 12 units across nine states. Shares of Dalmia Bharat on Thursday settled at Rs 876.20 apiece on the BSE, up 5.55 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt assured us all blockades will be removed by Friday morning: Rail Board chairman

The Punjab government has given an assurance that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. One blockade was removed on Wednesday. Fourteen of 31 block...

Storm Eta wreaks 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 8 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least eight in the region, turning city streets into waist-high water channels and stranding scores of people.Families waded through flooded stree...

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...

Circulation of 'obscene' video: Poonam Pandey, husband arrested in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday in a case pertaining to the circulation of an alleged obscene video. Earlier Pandey was served a notice under Section 41A of CrPC to appear before the Canacona ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020