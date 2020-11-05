Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity

British supermarket Sainsbury's said it could have to cut its range of offering in Northern Ireland unless it gets clarity on the province's trading status after the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Dec. 31. The United Kingdom is still in talks with the European Union over a free trade deal with the bloc.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:03 IST
Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British supermarket Sainsbury's said it could have to cut its range of offering in Northern Ireland unless it gets clarity on the province's trading status after the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.

The United Kingdom is still in talks with the European Union over a free trade deal with the bloc. The two sides are also still discussing how goods will be treated when they move between Britain and Northern Ireland, and which goods could be "at risk" of moving from Northern Ireland into EU-member Ireland, potentially requiring tariffs.

Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts told reporters that getting certainty as soon as possible was now "really critical". "The impact on Northern Ireland if we don't see that is we will see restrictions in the range of products we can send to Northern Ireland stores," he said.

"There's a wide range of restricted products that until we get clarity would be at risk, that we wouldn't be able to make available, until something changes," he added. Roberts said wide elements of meat, fish and dairy product ranges could all be impacted in its 13 stores in the province.

He also highlighted the unresolved issue of licensing and import requirements. "We'd like to see a trusted-trader situation which means we can move products to stores in Northern Ireland without that additional level of requirement," he said.

Roberts said UK supermarket industry representatives had a productive meeting on Brexit with government officials last week. "It was a positive exchange on the issues: there was a real desire to listen and understand, particularly on the issue of Northern Ireland, what we need to do."

Roberts was speaking after Sainsbury's published first-half results and updated on strategy.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers catch escaped Canadian wolf in France

French rangers caught one of several black Canadian wolves that escaped from a nature park during flooding last month, authorities said, but they are increasingly concerned the others might interbreed with grey European wolves. One of the w...

UP BJP MLA booked for land grab

A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for alleged land grab, police said on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram Lal...

Cricket-Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final

Defending champions Mumbai Indians moved closer to a fifth Indian Premier League IPL title on Thursday, steamrolling Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to sail into the Nov. 10 final in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan struck breezy fifties ...

UK's test and trace system not had wanted impact, PM Johnson says

Britains COVID-19 test and trace programme has not had the impact the government wanted but it is improving, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. I understand peoples frustrations with NHS test and trace and it has come in for a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020