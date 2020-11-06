Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets look on the bright side as election fears recede

The election has done little to alter the broadly positive investment backdrop, Saint-Georges said, adding: "Moving from Trump to Biden looks like a revolution but in market terms it may not be that significant." FED TO THE RESCUE?

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:50 IST
Markets look on the bright side as election fears recede

Those who banked on a big U.S. government spending splurge may be disappointed, but two days after Election Day, investors are looking on the bright side - less regulatory tightening than feared and a central bank still in full economic-support mode. Global stocks extended their surge on Thursday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Donald Trump in the battle for the U.S. presidency, and there was little sign of panic about the possibility of a contested result that may end up in the courts.

Disappointment over massive stimulus appears to have been replaced by relief that without a Democratic sweep of Congress and the White House, potential gridlock between a Biden administration and a Republican Senate would scupper any plans to tighten the screws on large corporations, particularly in the technology sector. A final call on control of the Senate could be up in the air until January. At the same time, some investors held out hope that even more limited fiscal support could benefit other sectors, such as materials and industrials, whose shares rallied on Thursday. Shares in renewable energy - where Biden has pledged large investment - also surged, reversing steep declines from Wednesday.

"It should not be ignored that even more moderate policy would also be positive for industrials and cyclical recovery plays," said Arnim Holzer, macro and correlation defense strategist at EAB Investment Group in Philadelphia. The market gyrations of the past 36 hours represent some position unwinding, given the tighter-than-expected race, investors said, but with the U.S. and global backdrop one of abundant liquidity and rock-bottom bond yields, flows into equities and company debt are likely to continue.

That is especially so for the mega-tech firms - shares in Apple, Amazon and Alphabet extended Wednesday's rally. For Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital, the outcome was the best of both worlds.

"Biden being elected increases the chances of a fiscal stimulus deal, but (with a Republican Senate) it also reduces the ability for him to push through significant taxes rise or policies that might constrain the likes of Amazon and Apple," Bell said. "Tech seems to be thinking that the disruptors, most of which are anti-trust regulations, will not be significant and that the Senate will be able to prevent it."

Similarly, Didier Saint-Georges, managing director at asset manager Carmignac in Paris, noted the positives for pharmaceutical shares. The election has done little to alter the broadly positive investment backdrop, Saint-Georges said, adding: "Moving from Trump to Biden looks like a revolution but in market terms it may not be that significant."

FED TO THE RESCUE? Cue central banks.

Their asset-buying largesse has floored yields and volatility in Treasuries, sending U.S. stocks on a sharp upward path. The S&P 500 index has gained some 57% from its March lows and is already up 7% this week. The bet now is that any fiscal stimulus shortfall may force the Federal Reserve and peers to pick up the slack. The Bank of England on Thursday announced a bigger-than-expected expansion of its bond-buying scheme.

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery. Investors are hoping policymakers might provide some stronger guidance of future help.

"I am not sure the Fed will just abandon (calls for fiscal stimulus) and say 'don't worry we will do the heavy lifting', Carmignac's Saint-Georges said. "But what can't be done on fiscal will have to be done on the monetary front."

(Additional reporting by Susan Mathew in Bangalore, April Joyner, David Randall and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Sonya Hepinstall)

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. F...

Trump, Biden supporters stage protests across U.S., as vote tally trickles in

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020