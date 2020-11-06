Left Menu
British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 04:59 IST
British police said they had arrested 104 Londoners on Thursday for breach of coronavirus regulations.

"More than 100 of these people have now been arrested and will have to face the consequences of their actions," the Metropolitan Police said. "We expect the number of arrests to increase as our policing operation continues into the night."

