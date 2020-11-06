Royal Enfield launches all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350

Left Menu
All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys, the company said. While the Meteor 350 Fireball will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,75,817, the Stellar comes at Rs 1,81,326 and the Supernova at Rs 1,90,536 (all ex-showroom Chennai prices), it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Friday launched its all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350 at a starting price of Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three editions, − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys, the company said.

While the Meteor 350 Fireball will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,75,817, the Stellar comes at Rs 1,81,326 and the Supernova at Rs 1,90,536 (all ex-showroom Chennai prices), it added. The Meteor 350 inherits its name from another Royal Enfield bike launched at the end of 1952, the Meteor, a touring motorcycle, the company said.

The new model has been designed and developed by designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield's two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Chennai and Bruntingthorpe, the UK. It is powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. "We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new, as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that," Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.

The Meteor also comes with Royal Enfield Tripper, a convenient turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App, he added. "We have invested a lot of time and effort in making the navigation simple and sharply intuitive with native Google Maps integration. In a clear manner it gives the rider all the information needed to make the right decision on the road," Lal said.

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said with the Meteor 350, the company intends to create a whole new way for people to engage with the brand and transform their purchase and ownership experience and it offers its customers a wide choice of personalisation options when they order their new motorcycles. "While motorcycle personalisation has grown enormously over the last decade, the options available to create a personalized purchase experience are practically nonexistent. We've changed that. Our production team has worked diligently on developing new manufacturing systems at our world-class Vallam Vadagal plant, and has come up trumps with an intuitive, frictionless ordering system," he added. The company said customers booking a Meteor 350 will simultaneously be able to opt for Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), extended warranty and roadside assistance, all with flexibility built in to suit the requirements of the rider. The new Meteor 350 adds to Royal Enfield's legacy of cruisers beginning in the 1990s with the Citybike, followed by Lightning and Thunderbird.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

