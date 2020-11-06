Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia unveils expansionary budget to boost pandemic recovery

The government boosted spending in the 2021 budget by 2.5% to 322.5 billion ringgit ($77.94 billion) even as the fiscal deficit is expected to hit 6% this year - its highest since the 2009 global financial crisis, a government report showed. "There has been an urgent need to ensure substantial stimulus measures and (the) economic recovery plan are implemented expeditiously," Muhyiddin said in his foreword for the government's 2021 fiscal outlook report, released ahead of the budget speech.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:11 IST
Malaysia unveils expansionary budget to boost pandemic recovery

Malaysia's government unveiled an expansionary budget on Friday to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, amid uncertainty over the stability of the ruling coalition. Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed measures on Nov. 25, and the passage of the budget is seen as vital for both the economy and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose position is under threat from the opposition and cracks in his own coalition after just eight months in office.

The coalition has a razor thin majority, and if the budget were to be voted down by parliament it would amount to a no confidence vote for Muhyiddin, and would plunge the country into more political instability. Presenting the government first budget, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the focus was on three priorities - the people's welfare, business continuity and economic resilience to help the country overcome the coronavirus crisis.

"Never in modern human history has a pandemic had such a huge impact... this is an unprecedented crisis," Tengku Zafrul told parliament. The government boosted spending in the 2021 budget by 2.5% to 322.5 billion ringgit ($77.94 billion) even as the fiscal deficit is expected to hit 6% this year - its highest since the 2009 global financial crisis, a government report showed.

"There has been an urgent need to ensure substantial stimulus measures and (the) economic recovery plan are implemented expeditiously," Muhyiddin said in his foreword for the government's 2021 fiscal outlook report, released ahead of the budget speech. Spending grew in 2020 as the government rolled out 305 billion ringgit worth of stimulus packages to cushion the blow from COVID-19, while revenues shrank along with the economy and were projected to fall 4.5% this year, the report showed.

But the fiscal deficit will likely narrow slightly in 2021 to 5.4%, with the economy seen rebounding 6.5-7.5% and revenues rising next year on improved domestic and global demand, it said. Malaysia's trade-reliant economy suffered its first contraction in over a decade in the second quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak hit business activity and exports, causing gross domestic product (GDP) to drop 17.1%.

Growth next year is expected to be supported by a 2.7% rise in gross exports after a 5.2% fall in 2020, according to a separate report on the economic outlook. But government debt is also expected to rise moderately to 61% of GDP in 2021 - above the government's self-imposed limit of 60% - as it boosts borrowing to finance fiscal support.

To help families meet their living costs, the government will allocate 28 billion ringgit to fund subsidies, aid and incentives, besides 6.5 billion ringgit for cash aid programmes, Tengku Zafrul said. It will also propose to raise by 20 billion ringgit the ceiling of a newly established COVID-19 fund for aid packages, the needs of frontline workers and the procurement of vaccines.

The total spending increase includes a 4.3% rise in the operating budget - the cost of running the government - to 236.5 billion ringgit, while development spending on items such as infrastructure will jump 38% to 69 billion ringgit in 2021. Revenue meanwhile is seen rising 4.2% to 236.9 billion ringgit next year, including an estimated 18 billion ringgit in dividends from state energy firm Petronas.

Monetary policy will continue to provide support to the economic recovery next year, the government said in the economic outlook report, flagging "the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, geopolitical tensions and weak commodity prices" as downside risks.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020