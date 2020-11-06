Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks lose steam after five-day rally

European stocks drifted lower on Friday after a strong rally this week as Italy and France posted a record number of coronavirus cases, while investors assessed the implications of a political gridlock in Washington on policy and stimulus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:11 IST
European stocks lose steam after five-day rally
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks drifted lower on Friday after a strong rally this week as Italy and France posted a record number of coronavirus cases, while investors assessed the implications of a political gridlock in Washington on policy and stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8% after a five-day winning run that put the index on course for its best week since early June.

France, already under a national lockdown, set a daily record for COVID-19 cases for the second time in four days, and Italy also registered its highest ever daily tally on Thursday. Travel & leisure stocks fell the most in response, with British airline easyJet saying the recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France had forced it to scale back its already reduced flying schedule. Its shares declined 3.1%.

Technology and healthcare heavyweights also fell after strong gains this week. Global stock markets rallied earlier this week as investors took the view that a divided U.S. Congress could delay major policy changes including tighter scrutiny on big American firms.

Democrat Joe Biden was moving closer to victory over Republican President Donald Trump in the race for White House, but the outcome was unclear with votes still being tallied and Trump falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. "Nagging doubts remain that the eventual outcome may well end up in the U.S. courts," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a morning note.

"For now, financial markets don't appear too concerned, however it would still seem prudent to take some money off the table as we head into the weekend." Insurers got a boost after Germany's Allianz reported an surprise 6% rise in third-quarter net profit.

A multi-billion dollar deal involving RSA, Canadian insurer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg also lifted the sector. Cartier jewellery maker Richemont jumped 9.3% as it saw a marked improvement in the second quarter thanks to online retail sales and China. Swatch Group gained 1.4% in sympathy.

Deutsche Telekom, which owns a large stake in T-Mobile US Inc, gained 2.7% after the U.S. operator added more phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the third quarter. Comestics company Euro Cosmetic fell 4.9% in its stock market debut in the Milan exchange.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020