Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subhag HealthTech launches V Conceive, world's first home-based IUI kit

Mumbai-based startup Subhag HealthTech launches VConceive, world's first home-based IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit. After 3 long years of rigorous R&D work in Germany and Bangalore, it is finally being made available all over India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:12 IST
Subhag HealthTech launches V Conceive, world's first home-based IUI kit
Subhag logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Mumbai-based startup Subhag HealthTech launches VConceive, world's first home-based IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit. After 3 long years of rigorous R&D work in Germany and Bangalore, it is finally being made available all over India. Subhag has invented the world's first "Home IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) Kit "V conceive ™ to solve the problem of childlessness for infertile couples without visiting doctors and IVF clinics. Disrupting the IVF market, Subhag has earned the name of "world's first with patented technology". It is the world's first home IUI kit manufacturing company Incubated by the prestigious Social Alpha - a TATA Trust company.

As per the data provided by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects about 30 million couples in India among which the rates are higher in urban areas where every one out of six couples is impacted. VConceive is a product that resolves around the infertility issues faced by the rapidly growing population of couples who need critical care in their journey to conception. After years of rigorous research, Subhag HealthTech developed VConceive medical device which is formulated under the guidance of leading medical practitioners and infertility experts. Few reasons why V Conceive has an edge over their competitors:

* Price: 500 times cheaper than IVF treatments at present. * Availability: No need of going to the doctor; Doorstep availability

* Technology: Automated with management software, better than manual procedures. * Privacy: A doctor's visit may not be private; however, this device ensures 100% privacy.

* Convenience: Available anytime, anywhere "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of VConceive, a product that we developed at a shoestring budget. My team and I have been working on this product for a very long time and now that it is available in India, we are planning on expanding in the US too. We aim to provide all infertility related solutions on a single platform and we are overwhelmed with the response that we have been getting. I am also proud to announce that VConceive has been selected by Amazon Launchpad which is a platform for customers to sift through a range of cutting edge products. The company has filed 6 patents so far and we look forward to having many more," said Vikram Rajput, Founder and CEO of Subhag Healthtech.

"VConceive should be recommended as the first line cost-effective modality for infertile couples who can use it in the privacy and comfort of their home. It helps to build confidence and ease out stress especially when the world is suffering from Corona. Such measures can help couples to plan a baby with certain terms and conditions applicable," said Richa Sharma, Reproductive Endocrinologist (Infertility). Apart from VConceive, Subhag HealthTech has also developed AndroWash which eliminates the Andrologist from the value chain, this preprogrammed, automated, sperm washing device will now enable MBBS, Gynaecologist to perform the sperm wash at their clinic without depending on the labs, In India, all Tier III and IV cities do not have andrologist hence doctors in this cities had to refer patient to metro cities to IVF clinics. Many doctors have already started their new service vertical of IUI.

To know more about Subhag HealthTech visit: https://subhag.in/?utm_source=pr-campaign&utm_medium=srvmedia&utm_campaign=subhag-health The product will be available on the link below:

https://vconceive.com/?utm_source=pr-campaign&utm_medium=srvmedia&utm_campaign=vconceive This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020