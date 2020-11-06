Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's youngest influencer Krina Gindra's mantra towards success revealed!

Internet is today one of the most powerful yet important parts of everyone's lives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:30 IST
India's youngest influencer Krina Gindra's mantra towards success revealed!
Krina Gindra. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI/PNN): Internet is today one of the most powerful yet important parts of everyone's lives. One can't imagine life without it and many have made their lives with the help of it. Krina Gindra is that name who is a student, a popular blogger, and an influencer marketer in the economic sector who is inspiring today's youth with her work. With a dream of creating an identity on her own, she has managed to make a place for herself in the field of management.

While many students have been living their lives with a happy-go-lucky attitude, this girl is a multi-tasker who strikes a perfect balance between her studies and her work. That's what makes her different from today's youth. Her Instagram username is @krinagindra

She is currently in her third year and is studying commerce at Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai. Simultaneously she is also preparing for MBA in Marketing. "It is my Parents dream to become a self-independent and reliable and Strong Women in today's Generation," she said while talking about managing two things at the same time.

She began her professional career at the age of 16 as a blogger and was also an ambassador head at Paisawapas.com. Moreover, she has formerly also worked as a POPxo campus ambassador which saw her interest in becoming an influencer. Apart from this, she is also a freelancer Public Relations officer who has done PR of some popular restaurants of Mumbai including 4 Bro's Pizza, Zaika, West Lume Bar and Kitchen, The Boston Cupcakery among others. Not just this, she is an influencer marketer and is the founder of www.squadk.in - an influencer marketing agency which was formed keeping in mind the budgeting issues faced by the brands.

She started up her own company at the age of 19. "The experiences and struggles I faced have been my greatest teachers. I went through a lot of hardships but I never gave up. As a girl, I was judged for the choice of my occupation. I believe to achieve something, we need to be beaten a bit," said the marketing influencer.

Krina's work speaks for herself today as she has collaborated with top brands like Go Airlines, Nestle, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Jewels, Asian Paints, Sunburn Festival and many more. With her work, she has proved many people wrong who once pointed out at her for making a wrong career choice. We wish the young girl the best wishes and we hope that she continues with her good work. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020