Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deal or no deal, Northern Ireland faces Brexit trade disruption

Northern Ireland will not be ready on January 1 to implement the systems needed to keep trade moving with the rest of the United Kingdom as required by the Brexit divorce deal, the National Audit Office said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:15 IST
Deal or no deal, Northern Ireland faces Brexit trade disruption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Northern Ireland will not be ready on January 1 to implement the systems needed to keep trade moving with the rest of the United Kingdom as required by the Brexit divorce deal, the National Audit Office said on Friday. The National Audit Office (NAO), which reviews government spending, said that all UK borders would face widespread disruption when Britain finally leaves the European Union's orbit, whether or not it strikes a trade deal with the bloc.

"There is a risk that widespread disruption could ensue at a time when government and businesses continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19," it said. From Jan. 1, exporters will need to file customs and safety declarations, even if Britain does secure an agreement.

However, the NAO said ports now have little time to integrate or test their systems with the government's yet-to-be launched IT services, and there are still not enough customs sites or customs brokers to help industry adapt. "Disruption is likely and government will need to respond quickly to minimise the impact," said NAO chief Gareth Davies.

One of the most challenging areas will be Northern Ireland which will require some goods from the rest of the UK to be checked in order to protect trade with EU member, Ireland. The NAO said the department responsible for the systems and infrastructure to undertake the checks on animals and plants now believes the work will not be ready in time. It is exploring contingency options.

The report added that the customs office has made good progress on the issue but acknowledges that it remains "very high risk". "It is in the process of identifying alternatives if it cannot put its plans in place by 1 January 2021," it said. Another area of concern involves a key government plan for moving goods in one transit movement across several EU countries which many trucking companies are expecting to use. The report said it would be challenging to deliver this.

It also says significant work needs to be done by the customs office to cope with the expected 270 million customs declarations a year. Adam Marshall, head of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the report was right. "This is the logical consequence of the UK government not providing clear, actionable information to businesses - or many of the key IT systems - in good time for firms to prepare," he said.

Meg Hillier, an opposition lawmaker who chairs parliament's Committee of Public Accounts, said it was incredibly worrying that with two months to go, critical computer systems had not been tested and a key customs system needed to be rebuilt. In its defence, the government says it has given 84 million pounds to train customs intermediaries, phased in paperwork demands for imports and boosted logistics for critical goods.

It also warns, however, that 7,000 trucks could be held in queues in Kent, southeast England, if traders are not ready. The Bank of England said on Thursday GDP was likely to suffer a 1% hit from the trade changes, even if a deal were secured.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil issues rule facilitating U.S. GMO soy imports, ministry says

Brazils agriculture ministry has issued a regulation facilitating imports of genetically modified GMO soybeans from the United States, it said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters. The statement sent late on Thursday said th...

How the Pandemic Has Re-Accentuated the Requirement for Term Insurance?

The outburst of Coronavirus has affected people all over the country. The coronavirus has resulted in a severe change of lifestyle worldwide, it has not only resulted in the new normal but it has changed the attitude of people towards the i...

New research reveals only nine users of safer nicotine products for every 100 smokers worldwide

- Global tobacco controls hostility to tobacco harm reduction is risking the health and lives of millions with LMIC worst hit, say experts NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Burning Issues The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction GSTH...

IAF'S strong posturing during Ladakh standoff helped India ward off any threat from China: Bhadauria

The proactive deployment of IAFs offensive capabilities in response to the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh demonstrated its current operational readiness and the strong posturing was instrumental in dissuading the adversary to a larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020