Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net profit up 7.5 pc to Rs 87cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Friday reported a 7.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.1 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 431.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 365.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "Q2 saw the lockdown being lifted in a phased manner and accordingly we witnessed substantial recovery where our business growth almost returned back to pre-COVID levels," Dr Lal PathLabs Executive Chairman Arvind Lal said.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for 2020-21, the filing said. “Healthcare services across the board are normalizing with nearly the entire country having opened up and that will anchor the pattern in diagnostics in the coming months," Dr Lal PathLabs MD Om Manchanda said.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs closed at Rs 2,270 per scrip on BSE, down 2.18 per cent over previous close..