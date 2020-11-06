Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net profit up 7.5 pc to Rs 87cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 431.9 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:36 IST
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net profit up 7.5 pc to Rs 87cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Friday reported a 7.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.1 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 431.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 365.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "Q2 saw the lockdown being lifted in a phased manner and accordingly we witnessed substantial recovery where our business growth almost returned back to pre-COVID levels," Dr Lal PathLabs Executive Chairman Arvind Lal said.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for 2020-21, the filing said. “Healthcare services across the board are normalizing with nearly the entire country having opened up and that will anchor the pattern in diagnostics in the coming months," Dr Lal PathLabs MD Om Manchanda said.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs closed at Rs 2,270 per scrip on BSE, down 2.18 per cent over previous close..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bumrah is world's best T20 bowler, says MI bowling coach Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has described his sides pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, saying it was always a privilege to watch him play in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and his pace partner ...

Children and adults produce different antibodies against novel coronavirus, says study

Children and adults produce different types and amounts of antibodies in response to the novel coronavirus infection, according to a study which suggests the course of the infection and immune response is distinct in kids, and most of them ...

Day 5 of commercial coal mine auction: Aurobindo Reality and Infra wins block in Jharkhand

On the fifth day of commercial coal mine auction on Friday, Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Ltd won a block in Jharkhand, while EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources emerged as a winner for a mine in Odisha. EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources...

Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen for tourists from Nov 10

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, known for dense population of the Great Indian Rhinoceros, will be reopened on November 10 for domestic and foreign tourists after around seven months, its Ranger, Mukul Tamuli, said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020