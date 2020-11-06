Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo India to raise localisation level to 40 pc by 2021

Vivo claimed 28 per cent market share at the national level and was the top brand in terms of volume in the offline smartphones market in 2020. In West Bengal the market share is 21 per cent, the company claimed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:17 IST
Vivo India to raise localisation level to 40 pc by 2021

Smartphone brand Vivo India on Friday said it was planning to raise the localisation level in the phones produced in India to 40 per cent by 2021, a senior company official said. The government in the recent past increased import duty on accessories and components of mobile phones like motherboards, panels and touchpads by about 10 per cent to promote local manufacturing.

Currently, the localisation level for Vivo India is 15 per cent for all the handsets it sells in India and the company had committed to raise it to 40 per cent at its Noida manufacturing facility in continuation of Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', Vivo India director-brand strategy, Nipun Marya said at the launch of V20 SE in West Bengal. Vivo claimed 28 per cent market share at the national level and was the top brand in terms of volume in the offline smartphones market in 2020.

In West Bengal the market share is 21 per cent, the company claimed. In the last quarter Vivo's market had expanded while in West Bengal it shrank by one per cent. West Bengal contributes over 5 per cent (by volume) to the overall smartphone market in India selling approximately 5 lakh smartphones per month, Marya said.

He did not elaborate on sales till now in the ongoing festive season and said the next 10 days remains to be crucial..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria orders closure of 'radical mosques', news agency APA says

Austrias interior and integration ministers have ordered the closure of radical mosques after Mondays deadly attack by a jihadist in Vienna in which four people were killed, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday.Details will be announ...

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documen...

Ensure farmers aren't harassed over stubble burning: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed or misbehaved with when action is taken against stubble burning. The chief minister also said new experiments to use crop resi...

Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief

Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. Gen Naravanes three-day visit to Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020