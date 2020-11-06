Milagrow Robots announces up to 40% OFF on its Robots in this festive season

Left Menu
- Aims for sales worth $1 million during the festive season - Expands distribution network to include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and Viveks along with other regional retail stores across India NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Vacuum Cleaners have been one of the leading product categories this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:28 IST
- Aims for sales worth $1 million during the festive season - Expands distribution network to include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and Viveks along with other regional retail stores across India NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Vacuum Cleaners have been one of the leading product categories this year. Continuing its adoption in homes and offices because of the Corona pandemic, the Great India Sale by Amazon and the Big Billion Day Sale by Flipkart recorded huge growth for this category. In this light, Milagrow Robots, India's number one consumer and service robots brand, has announced jaw dropping festive offers on its Floor Cleaning Robots - iMap 10.0, iMap Max and Seagull. The robots are available at up to 40% OFF on E-commerce biggies - Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and offline retail chains like Croma, Vijay Sales, Viveks among several others. The Robots are also available on www.milagrowhumantech.com where Senior Citizens & Defense personnel have additional offers to avail. Milagrow Seagull, India's Thinnest Dry & Wet Mopping robot is available at an unbelievable price of Rs. 12,990/- against its MRP of Rs. 21990/-. Milagrow iMap Max, India's only pressure mopping, self-cleaning robot is available at Rs. 94,990/- against its Rs of 119,990/- while Milagrow 10.0 which can mop up to 6 hours nonstop and has strongest suction is available at Rs 74,990/- against an MRP of Rs 89,990.

Speaking on the festive special offers, Mr. Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, "We are delighted to see the incredible sales numbers, garnered during the launch of Amazon Great India Festival/ Big Billion Days. We aim to sell cleaning robots worth 1mn dollars this festive season. Keeping in mind the realized economies of scale and the festive spirit, we have announced extremely attractive prices and want the entire India to embrace the robotic revolution." In the July to September quarter, Milagrow clocked a whopping 723% growth over last year. Furthermore, it grew by 120% in Q2, sequentially over the Q1, this financial year. Milagrow is on track to achieve revenues to the tune of INR 15 crores within the current fiscal year. Currently, 90% of the company's sales are generated from its top 20 cities, while its geographical reach now sprawls across the nation with regular traction from 80 cities, tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mizoram, Nagaland, Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag. The pandemic has resulted in a stark rise in demand for service robots from the residential and health care sectors. A boom in the facility management sector is also projected for the coming sector, further enhancing the company's prospects. In the interest of reducing human interaction to curb the virus spread, humanoids and window-cleaning robots have also taken center stage, although floor-cleaning robots have witnessed the highest traction during this period. In fact, Milagrow and the larger robotic vacuum cleaner segment received wildly positive reviews and recognition from Amazon during the E-commerce platform's recent Prime Sale.

About Milagrow Robots Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions was founded by Mr Rajeev Karwal in 2007 and forayed into AI Robotics in 2011. It has numerous firsts to its credit in the field of Service and Commercial Robots. It has robots for facility management, hospitality, education, healthcare, retail as well banking. PWR PWR

