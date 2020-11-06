Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC) concludes India-Korea Trade Fair in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jeonbuk Business Centre, a one-stop destination for dealings in all Indian and Korean products, concluded its two-day long first India-Korea Trade Fair on November 5, 2020. With a motive to reinforce Indo-Korean bonds, JBC, a common platform between the two countries, offered an opportunity to interact effectively between associates for business dealing.

Over 50 Korean brands from various sectors like healthcare, food, beauty etc. participated in the trade fair and the event, while showcasing some of the promising Korean brands like CT&S, Navis, Unique Biotec, Ineco, Airlab, Cybermedic, to name a few from different categories. The aim of the fair was to serve as an independent agency and help traders from both the countries by giving them "Sample Experiencing Service" to further build confidence amongst each other.

Through this trade fair, JBC took pride in providing innovative business opportunities for dealers in both the countries and further this network via work projects, assignments, supplying raw material, helping manufacturers, and more. JBC is a non-profit trade promoting agency mediating India and South Korea and charges no commission or fee for this service. The company only intends to create a growth conducive environment for the collective growth and success of both the nations.

"JBC received an overwhelming response from both the countries, irrespective of the fact that the event was held amidst pandemic while maintaining the new normal. It was an enriching experience to have a diversity of brands come together and strengthen the India-Korea relations," said said Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, Jeonbuk Business Centre. We anticipate this trade fair to bear fruits and act as a catalyst of growth for those who wish to explore new avenues to expand and reintroduce their businesses amidst the new normal as they level up their game while putting their best foot forward. Observing the great success of this trade fair, we feel encouraged to keep up with this practice and organise more of such events in the near future," Seo Youngdoo added.

The successful fair held at Gurugram witnessed a tremendous response from varied Indian industries such as chemical, medical, construction, etc., especially from the categories including beauty, skincare, food products. Sourced directly from Korea - the Beauty Capital of the World, the products created a buzz amongst patrons. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)