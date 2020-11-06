Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar

With this integration, the farmer customers of the bank can avail free home delivery of all farming related products in over 27,000 locations across the country from IFFCO eBazar portal, a bank release said. “With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on Yono Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:33 IST
SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Friday said it has facilitated the integration of Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar under its Mandi section. The bank's Yono Krishi platform has been catering to all the farmers' agricultural needs, from sowing to harvesting. With this integration, the farmer customers of the bank can avail free home delivery of all farming related products in over 27,000 locations across the country from IFFCO eBazar portal, a bank release said.    Farmers can place order online for seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar portal.        “With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on Yono Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online. This is another step towards fulfilling the vision of the government of doubling the farmer's income by 2022,” bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said in the release.

Over three crore registered Yono customers will benefit with the integration of Yono Krishi and IFFCO eBazar, the bank said. In a separate statement, IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said the IFFCO eBazar portal is aimed at realising the prime minister's dream of doubling farmers' income through a digital first and farmer-centric approach. Through the portal, farmers not only can order best quality non-subsidised fertilisers and other agriculture inputs but can also get answers to their queries through a farmers' forum and a dedicated helpline, he added.     IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar said the collaboration will help IFFCO eBazar to reach out to over 3 crore registered customers of Yono, a large part of which happens to be farmers.     "Through the partnership, we can leverage the strong brand equity in rural India to create a trustworthy ecosystem which will ultimately help reduce the input costs for farmers," he added. IFFCO eBazar is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IFFCO Ltd. Through its online B2C platform IFFCO eBazar sells a variety of agro products. The platform is available in 12 languages through app (both Playstore and AppStore) and portal. PTI HV LUX RUJ ANU ANU

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020