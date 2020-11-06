Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs and said the unemployment rate had dipped to 8.9%.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:43 IST
Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs and said the unemployment rate had dipped to 8.9%. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 100,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 8.8% from 9.0%.

Statscan compiled the data from Oct. 11 to 17, when major provinces had started imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars and recreational facilities. Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities, said the economy had maintained some momentum in October after massive gains in previous months.

"Some deceleration was inevitable. I think this should be viewed as an encouraging sign of the economy's resilience," he said. Employment for women aged 25-54 - who were initially hit harder than men - rose for a sixth consecutive month to come within 1.4% of pre-pandemic levels. Employment of men in the same age category was within 2% of pre-pandemic levels.

The accommodation and food services sector shed 48,200 jobs, easily the largest loss of any single sector. Wholesale and retail trade added 45,300 jobs. Full-time employment rose by 69,100 jobs while part-time employment was up by 14,500 positions.

The number of people seeking work for more than six months increased by 79,000, or +36.2%, in September and a further 151,000, or 50.7%, in October. The data will have little impact at the Bank of Canada, which says interest rates will stay at record lows until some time in 2023.

"The low-hanging fruit has been picked in terms of Canada's job recovery and we're transitioning to a much cooler environment. But we're still on the positive side of the ledger," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 1317 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Pu...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by...

Shah has time for lunch at backward family homes in Bengal, but he can't go to Hathras: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Friday attacked Amit Shah, saying that the Union home minister has time to have lunch at houses of backward community members in the state, but he cannot spare a moment to visit homes of victims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020