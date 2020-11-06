Left Menu
Development News Edition

India summons Pak CDA over transfer of management of Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body; demands reversal of decision

India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's "unilateral" decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and demanded an immediate reversal of this "arbitrary" move.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:55 IST
India summons Pak CDA over transfer of management of Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body; demands reversal of decision
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's "unilateral" decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and demanded an immediate reversal of this "arbitrary" move. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Aftab Hassan Khan, the Pakistani CDA, was categorically told that the decision by Pakistan is "highly condemnable" and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Pakistan has decided to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

"The CDA of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and our strong protest was conveyed. It was also conveyed to him that this unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large," Srivastana said. India has received representations from the Sikh community, expressing "grave concern" over the decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in that country, he said.

"Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community it's right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," said Srivastava. In the midst of heightened tension between the two countries, the corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan was thrown open in November, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories. The corridor was shut in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 1317 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Pu...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020