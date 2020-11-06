Left Menu
Gurjar stir: Bainsla sets Saturday deadline for govt offer

Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla on Friday gave the Rajasthan government an ultimatum to come up with an offer over their demand for reservation till Saturday. Meanwhile, members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their blockade of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bayana’s Pilupura for the sixth consecutive day.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:56 IST
Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla on Friday gave the Rajasthan government an ultimatum to come up with an offer over their demand for reservation till Saturday. Meanwhile, members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their blockade of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bayana’s Pilupura for the sixth consecutive day. Setting the deadline, Bainsla said the state government should either send minister Ashok Chandna or any other representative with an offer on Saturday or they will decide their future course of action.

Addressing members of his community in Bayana’s Pilupura, Bainsla said a decision can be taken by them only after knowing what the government has to offer. Bainsla said he is once again inviting minister Ashok Chandna to come and hold discussions with them. The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process. On Thursday, a delegation comprising leaders from 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana, had sought the lifting of the blockade.

They told reporters that the government has accepted their demands but still around 200-300 people are sitting on the railway track for the past five days. On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points.

