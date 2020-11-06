Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining stocks lift FTSE 100 as virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, according to an ONS survey, but the reproduction "R" number was unchanged at between 1.1-1.3, suggesting the epidemic had continued to grow in recent weeks. Post-Brexit trade deal talks were also in focus with the European Commission President set to call British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to discuss the negotiations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:07 IST
Mining stocks lift FTSE 100 as virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty weigh
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday, although gains were limited by concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a Brexit-trade deal, while investors waited for the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race. After trading as much as 0.8% in either direction, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1% higher, helped by mining and food and drug retailer stocks but with a stronger pound weighing.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 0.1% lower, with shares in James Fisher and Sons tumbling 25.7% after a disappointing trading update. U.S. Democrat Joe Biden took the lead over U.S. President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

"The markets are taking this with a pinch of salt and perceive Biden's lead to be significant enough that any challenge won't be taken seriously or won't be enough to change the market," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "We've seen four really strong days of gains and are just seeing a little bit of profit-taking."

Both the indexes logged their best weekly gain since early June as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing the impact of a second nation-wide lockdown. New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilized at around 50,000 a day, according to an ONS survey, but the reproduction "R" number was unchanged at between 1.1-1.3, suggesting the epidemic had continued to grow in recent weeks.

Post-Brexit trade deal talks were also in focus with the European Commission President set to call British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday to discuss the negotiations. EasyJet Plc fell 2.6% after further scaling back its already reduced flying capacity due to new lockdowns, while Aviva Plc gained 2.1% after German peer Allianz SE reported an unexpected rise in quarterly net profit.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

American weather forecaster Al Roker recently revealed that he has prostate cancer. According to Page Six, the 66-year-old Today show co-host, announced on Fridays show that he will be taking time off to undergo surgery.Roker said, After a...

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The air strikes in a...

Maharashtra reports 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday. According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged toda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020