Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drive Home Your All-New Hyundai i20 with Exclusive Genuine Accessory Kits by Mobis

This range is priced at Rs. 25552/- inclusive of all taxes Speaking on the launch of all-new Hyundai i20 Accessory Kit Mr. WoosukLeem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India conveyed, “Providing genuine and perfect fit to your Hyundai car is our motto.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:32 IST
Drive Home Your All-New Hyundai i20 with Exclusive Genuine Accessory Kits by Mobis
Representative image Image Credit: The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said. (Flickr)

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Keeping in line with its core philosophy of addressing the taste and style preferences of its customers for genuine accessories, Hyundai Mobis has strategically unveiled three specially curated genuine accessories kits for all-new Hyundai i20. These All-New i20 Accessories Kits comes in three amazing packs:Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Essentio Pack that comes with all the essential accessories to make your all-new i20 look extra elegant at a much effective and pocket friendly price. It includes Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Rear Boot Garnish - Chrome, Bumper Corner Protector, Body Cover - Standard, Steering Wheel Cover - Black, Boot Mat, 3D Mat, Neck Rest Cushion and Car Perfume - Can and is priced at Rs. 11450/- inclusive of all taxes. Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Premium Pack promises to give a touch of sophistication to the interiors and exteriors of your all-new i20. It not only adds to the style but also enhance the overall driving experience. It comes with Bumper Corner Protector, Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Lower Bumper Garnish, Sunshade - Row A+B, Sunshade - R, Seat Cover Standard Range (Any 1), Steering Wheel Cover - Black+Red, Dual Layer Mat, Neck Rest Cushion and Car Perfume Can and is priced at Rs. 20559/- inclusive of all taxes. Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Radiant Pack is a complete package designed to cater all the needs in terms of superior looks and class apart comfort while on the go. It covers Lower Bumper Garnish, Body Cover - Premium, Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Bumper Corner Protector, Door Sill Guard - Dual Tone, ORVM Garnish, Tail Lamp Garnish, Head Lamp Garnish, Rear Boot Garnish - Chrome, Steering Wheel Cover - Black, Carpet Mat Designer, Seat Cover Premium Range (Any 1), Boot Mat, Sunshade Row A+B, Car Care Kit, Car Perfume - Can and Neck Rest Cushion. This range is priced at Rs. 25552/- inclusive of all taxes Speaking on the launch of all-new Hyundai i20 Accessory Kit Mr. WoosukLeem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India conveyed, "Providing genuine and perfect fit to your Hyundai car is our motto. Today we are synonymous with high-quality, durability and performance in our Hyundai genuine parts and accessories which forms the core of a good driving experience. Our New Accessory Kits are specially designed to provide an edge to your driving comfort. These special kits for all-new Hyundai i20 are available at all Hyundai dealership across India." To locate nearest Hyundai Dealership, please visit hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator. Also, Find the Hyundai Genuine Accessories range on our website hyundaimobisin.com/products/genuine-accessories or download the Hyundai Genuine Accessories App from App Store or Play Store for easy access. App Store: bit.ly/MAppStore and Play Store: bit.ly/MoPlayS About Mobis IndiaIncepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors. For further information, please contact: www.HyundaiMobisIN.com. Image1: Hyundai Mobis - All-New Hyundai i20 Image2: All-New Hyundai i20 Accessories Kits PWRPWR

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...

Stubble burning: Cases lodged against 30 farmers in UP's Fatehpur district in past 2 days

Cases have been registered against at least 30 farmers in different areas of Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur district for allegedly burning farm stubble in the past two days and eight of them were sent to jail as they could not pay the fine, police...

Britain bans entry to all travellers from Denmark

Britain said on Saturday it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark in response to concern over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms. Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020