Ukraine expects $100 mln loan from World Bank for Donbass

Ukraine will receive a $100 million loan from the World Bank to finance the recovery of the eastern Donbass region badly hit by a six-year military conflict with Russia-backed separatists, the Ukrainian president said on Saturday. In a Twitter post, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to the World Bank "for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity".

He said earlier that a fragile ceasefire between the Ukrainian army and Russia-backed forces, which has lasted for more than three months, could become permanent and help settle the conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people, ruined infrastructure, and prompted Western countries to impose sanctions on Russia. The World Bank has committed approximately $13 billion to finance about 70 projects in Ukraine since 1992.