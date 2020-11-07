Left Menu
Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in Odisha having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:49 IST
Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Mahanadi Coalfields' project in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in Odisha having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore. The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1,091 million metric tonnes at a peak rated capacity of 50 MTPA (million tonne per annum), the company said in a filing to BSE. "The company has emerged as L-1 (lowest ) bidder in the tender floated by MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd) for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Odisha," it said

MCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL)

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

