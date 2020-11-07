Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Mahanadi Coalfields' project in Odisha
Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in Odisha having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:49 IST
Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in Odisha having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore. The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1,091 million metric tonnes at a peak rated capacity of 50 MTPA (million tonne per annum), the company said in a filing to BSE. "The company has emerged as L-1 (lowest ) bidder in the tender floated by MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd) for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Odisha," it said
MCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL)
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
