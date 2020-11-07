Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore to reopen night life establishments for two months with COVID-19 safety measures

Singapore will allow a limited number of nightlife establishments in the country to reopen for two months with COVID-19 safety measures from December, nine months after it was shut after the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, according to the ministry of Industry and home affairs.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:16 IST
Singapore to reopen night life establishments for two months with COVID-19 safety measures
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Singapore will allow a limited number of nightlife establishments in the country to reopen for two months with COVID-19 safety measures from December, nine months after it was shut after the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, according to the ministry of Industry and home affairs. Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Ministry of Affairs said that the pubs and bars will open for two months under a pilot project during which the operators have been asked to open their business with safe management measures, including ensuring that all the customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking "Those taking part must adopt safe management measures, including ensuring that all customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. This includes customers who are on the dance floor or singing. Alcohol cannot be sold, served or consumed after 10.30pm," the two ministries said in a joint statement on Friday. Singapore as of now has witnessed 58,054 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths related to it. Like several other nations across the globe, Singapore's economy has also been hit by pandemic, bringing down its businesses. The ministries said they are working with various nightlife business associations to identify "a small number" of nightlife establishments to take part in the pilots.

As per the norms set by the government, all customers entering karaoke lounges and nightclubs must have tested negative for COVID-19, 24 hours prior to the end of the activity at the nightlife establishment. "They must have undergone either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or an antigen rapid test (ART)," the statement added. Separately, about 5,000 airport workers have tested negative for COVID-19 in a one-time operation conducted to test airport workers who had worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from early October 2020 onwards.

This follows the detection of two COVID-19 positive cases involving airport workers on October 24 2020, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. Thirty-three airport workers who were unavailable for the one-time operation have been temporarily-suspended from duties until they are tested negative for COVID-19.

With 10 more cases discharged from hospital and community facilities on Friday, 57,959 have fully recovered..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

Air pollution: Ban on firecrackers not required in Punjab, NGT told

The Punjab government has told the National Green Tribunal NGT that there is no need for a ban on the use of firecrackers as no part of the state falls in the National Capital Region NCR. It said Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring St...

Lebanon's president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law

President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Gebran Bassil, a prominent Christian politician who is his son-in-law.The United States ...

Great untapped potential for trade between India, Africa: IMC Chamber of Commerce

India and Africa have huge potential to explore trade and investment opportunities as both the regions together have a market of 2.5 billion people, according to IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chambers President Rajiv Podar said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020