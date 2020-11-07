Left Menu
Changing macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile and connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data focused digital marketing," Affle chairman, managing director and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:55 IST
Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a year ago. The quarter was marked with "accelerated business momentum. Changing macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile and connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data focused digital marketing," Affle chairman, managing director and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement. This is making Affle indispensable part of the mobile marketing ecosystem, he added. Total income of the company increased by 60 per cent during the reported quarter to Rs 136.58 crore from Rs 85.35 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20

"I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India and International markets. We further enhanced our tech and product capabilities to address the changing technology landscape and drive digitally inclusive growth for our customers towards a 'Mobile-First Connected World'," Sohum said.

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

