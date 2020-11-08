Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks in bribery case

This is the second case against Bhaduri. It is alleged that Bhaduri entered in a criminal conspiracy with Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra, who on the former's behalf demanded Rs one crore from N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nirman co Ltd for giving contract for the construction of the trade center at Varanasi, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:10 IST
CBI books former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks in bribery case

The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, former CMD, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd for allegedly demanding Rs one crore bribe to award tender for construction of Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum in Varanasi, officials said on Sunday. This is the second case against Bhaduri.

It is alleged that Bhaduri entered in a criminal conspiracy with Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra, who on the former's behalf demanded Rs one crore from N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nirman co Ltd for giving contract for the construction of the trade center at Varanasi, they said. "N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar arranged the first installment i.e. Rs. 50 lacs from one M/s. Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Anant Saxena in the bank  account of his firm M/s Zillion Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. from bank account of M/s Madhuri Construction, Hyderabad, on May 28, 2015, through RTGS. Enquiry has further revealed that the said amount received by Anant Saxena was further diverted to Dhiraj Kanchal, a private person," the CBI FIR has alleged.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians urged to name a star in memory of soldiers killed in World Wars

The UK-based Commonwealth War Graves Commission CWGC is calling on Indians to join a global virtual remembrance ceremony to honour soldiers killed in the World Wars by naming a star after them and looking up into the night sky at 7 pm on No...

HC to hear plea by Bollywood producers to restrain channels from making "irresponsible remarks"

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry and ...

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. We will win R R Na...

PAGD only after power, befooling people on seeking restoration of J&K's special status: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Sunday, a day after the alliance announced it would contest the upcoming first-ever District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir unitedly, saying it is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020