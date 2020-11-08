Left Menu
Development News Edition

DeMo anniversary: Cong says Modi govt kept 'shifting goal posts', 'destroyed' economy

The Congress leader said that at different points, these were -- to counter black money and corruption, to stem out fake currency or "counterfeit", for a "digital or cashless" economy, to tackle Maoism, terrorism and separatism, to bring idle savings into banks, to expand and deepen the tax base, to arrive at a bigger, cleaner and real GDP and for faster economic growth, to bring down real estate prices and to partner with the GST.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:20 IST
DeMo anniversary: Cong says Modi govt kept 'shifting goal posts', 'destroyed' economy

The Congress on Sunday slammed the government over demonetisation, alleging that the Modi government has continuously changed the explanatory reasons for carrying out the measure four years ago and it has "destroyed" the economy. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi announced the decision to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight.

The Congress observed the fourth anniversary of demonetisation as "Vikshwasghaat Diwas" (betrayal day) and ran a social media campaign 'SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster'. Congress general secretary Ajay Maken at a media briefing quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh's remarks on November 24, 2016, to hit out at the government.

"The way this scheme has been implemented -- is a monumental management failure, and in fact, it is a case of organised loot, legalised plunder of the common people," Maken quoted Singh as saying. "Modi ji’s government continuously changed the explanatory reasons for carrying out demonetization," Maken said. The Congress leader said that at different points, these were -- to counter black money and corruption, to stem out fake currency or "counterfeit", for a "digital or cashless" economy, to tackle Maoism, terrorism and separatism, to bring idle savings into banks, to expand and deepen the tax base, to arrive at a bigger, cleaner and real GDP and for faster economic growth, to bring down real estate prices and to partner with the GST. Maken also made a point by point rebuttal of the various objectives cited for demonetisation.

On the assertion that demonetisation has helped in reducing black money and corruption, he said 99.3 per cent of the demonetised currency came back to the system. "As far as corruption is concerned, we have seen a surge in the use of immense money power in poaching MLAs and destabilising non-BJP led state governments," Maken alleged. On counterfeit currency, he asked why have incidents of fake and counterfeit currency notes increased after demonetisation.

Hitting out at the government, Maken asked why cash transactions had increased after demonetisation and whether a cashless economy was even desirable. "How has Maoism, terrorism and separatism been impacted by demonetisation," he asked.

Maken also argued that demonetisation did not have any positive impact on savings and had adversely impacted real estate and also resulted in job losses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over demonetisation, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move four years ago was aimed at helping a few of his "crony capitalist friends" and had "destroyed" the Indian economy.

Gandhi and the Congress have been alleging that the 2016 demonetisation was not in the interest of the people and had adverse effects on the economy, a charge the government has dismissed repeatedly. In a video released as part of the party's online 'SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster' campaign, Gandhi said the question is how the economy of Bangladesh "surpassed" the Indian economy as there was a time when India used to be one of the most high performing economies of the world. "The government says that the reason is COVID but if that is the reason, there is COVID in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world also. The reason is not COVID, the reason is 'Notebandi' and GST," Gandhi said in Hindi.

As part of the campaign, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The first lesson every ruler and every government must learn is that - even if you do not do good to the people, do not do harm. The BJP-led NDA government did great harm to India's economy on November 8th, 2016." Several senior Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid slammed the government over demonetisation as part of the party's online campaign..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar settles for runner-up finish again on his birthday

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again settled for a runner-up finish on the Challenger circuit, losing the final of the Eckental event to American Sebastian Korda, here on Sunday. The unseeded Indian, celebrating his 26th birth...

Lankan court orders seized Indian fishing boats to be destroyed: Officials

A court in Sri Lanka has permitted officials to destroy several Indian mechanised fishing boats seized in the last 3-4 years for allegedly crossing into the island nation territory, officials here said on Sunday. The court in Jaffna gave th...

Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for alleged phone use in custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted from Alibaug to Taloja jail in Maharashtras Raigad district, police said. Goswami was moved to Taloja ...

Flight operations begin from Darbhanga

Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme RCS started Sunday from Bihars Darbhanga airport, as announced earlier by Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri. The minister who had visited Darbhanga on September 13 to review the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020