Kota South BJP corporators shifted to MP ahead of mayor polls

Ahead of the November 10 mayoral elections in Rajasthan's Kota South civic body, the BJP has shifted almost all of its 36 corporators to three hotels in Pachmarhi, a hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, police sources said on Sunday. As per the results of the Kota South Municipal Corporation elections held on November 1, the BJP and the Congress have won 36 seats each in total 80 wards, while eight seats have been bagged by the Independents.

According to sources from a police station in Kota South, the BJP corporators have been brought from Rajasthan to Pachmarhi in six cars and one bus on Saturday evening to keep the flock together and to prevent them from falling prey to "horse-trading". A few Independent corporators have also been brought, they said.